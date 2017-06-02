Saints cruise through round robin
The PCI Saints won both of their games today in Steinbach to open the 2017 MHSAA fastpitch provincial championship.
The PCI Saints fastpitch team couldn't have asked for a better start to the 2017 provincial tournament.
The ladies kicked off the tourney with an 11-6 victory over Jeanne Sauve before thumping Major Pratt 10-0 today in Steinbach.
Kassidy Cunningham pitched every inning of action today, picking up a pair of victories while striking out 11 batters. Paige Shwaluk led the offence in the tourney opener, finishing 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Older sister Kiera Shwaluk jumpstarted the bats in the second game, cashing in a pair of runners while picking up three hits. The ladies can relax for the rest of the afternoon, as they have a buy into tomorrow's quarterfinal playoff round.
They will have to wait to find out who their opponent will be, but game time is set for 9 a.m.