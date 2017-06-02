Saints cruise through round robin

The PCI Saints fastpitch team couldn't have asked for a better start to the 2017 provincial tournament.

The ladies kicked off the tourney with an 11-6 victory over Jeanne Sauve before thumping Major Pratt 10-0 today in Steinbach.

Kassidy Cunningham pitched every inning of action today, picking up a pair of victories while striking out 11 batters. Paige Shwaluk led the offence in the tourney opener, finishing 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

Older sister Kiera Shwaluk jumpstarted the bats in the second game, cashing in a pair of runners while picking up three hits. The ladies can relax for the rest of the afternoon, as they have a buy into tomorrow's quarterfinal playoff round.

They will have to wait to find out who their opponent will be, but game time is set for 9 a.m.