Padres thump Royals

The Padres are the lone Santa Clara Baseball League team remaining without a loss on their record this season.

Jason Kirkland threw a complete game, three hitter while fanning seven and a Dustin Donald three-run shot in the bottom of the first was more than enough offence as the Padres downed the visiting Carberry Royals 11-1 Wednesday night at Republic Park in Portage la Prairie.

The Padres are back in action Wednesday night for a date against the third place Mavs, first pitch set for 7 p.m.