Southport crew brings home bronze

It was worth the trip for to Calgary for a local bowling team.

The quartet of Rick Bowser, Trevor Hustins, Danielle MacIntyre and Vivian Cullen battled through the 18 team field at the 2017 Inter-Provincial 5 pin bowling National Championships last month in Calgary, Alta., and downed team British Columbia 208 - -36 to earn the bronze medal in the Inter Provincial Team Challenge pins over average tourney.

"This is Portage la Prairie, we're just local bowlers," said Bowser. "You know you're going to come up against some stiff competition and we did, but we had a good group, our team really bonded together."

The group cruised through the round robin portion of the tournament, finishing 6-2 to place first overall in Group A.

"I'd have to say it's just unbelievable," added Hustins. "The experience alone, I never thought we would make it that far."

The Manitoba foursome met the second seed from the B group in the semifinals, where they ran into a hot Newfoundland squad. Only one team posted a score over 1000 at the tourney, and unfortunately for team Manitoba, it was their opponent in the semifinal. Team Newfoundland posted a score of 1106 to drop Manitoba 173-67 to punch their ticket to the finale while sending Manitoba to the bronze medal match.

"Did I ever think we would get there? No," added Bowser. "Our coach Al Lightfoot would give us all hints as we were bowling. If he saw something wrong we would try and fix it. You can't always fix it right away but you try to make adjustments."

The event was scored using a pins over average format - where the team’s average score of 682 acted as the benchmark of success. Each player competes against their own average score and points are awarded, or taken away, depending on which side of the average a player bowls to.

"I was hoping that we would make the medal round, and we did. And they listened to me, I never had to yell at anybody," joked coach Lightfoot. "I was very proud of them, they did very well."