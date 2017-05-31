For the second straight year a pair of PCI students are provincial silver medalists.

The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Grade 11 tandem of Shayne Nichols and Jana Laing showed their youthful resilience this past weekend at Adrenaline Adventures in Winnipeg, where the duo captured silver in the Manitoba High School Athletics Association (MHSAAA) varsity beach volleyball provincial tournament - narrowly falling 30-23 to powerhouse Saint Mary's Academy in the tourney final.

"We're very proud of our performance at the tournament," said Nichols. "Heading into the tournament we were obviously hoping to do well but I don't think we expected to do as well as we did, since we knew we would be younger than a lot of the competitive teams at the varsity level."

The ladies are no strangers to the provincial event, as Nichols has represented PCI the past three years in beach volleyball, while Laing came aboard last year and helped earn a silver at the junior varsity level.

"I think what made Jana and I successful the past two years was that we have played many years of indoor volleyball together and have good experience together on the court or on the sand," added Nichols. "When you are friends and have played together for many years it makes it a lot easier to communicate and to know what one another is going to do on the sand."

It was a busy couple of days for the pair, who played eight matches over the course of the weekend, and even got a taste of sweet revenge, as the two downed the team that beat them in last year's tourney final en route to the second place finish.