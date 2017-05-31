Newton man wins early bird draw

A man from Newton, Man., recently got a little richer.

Carl Klassen was the lucky winner of the Portage District General Hospital Foundation's early bird draw for their ongoing lottery to fund the installation of a heliport at Portage Hospital.

"It feels fantastic," said Klassen. "I was glad just to purchase a ticket and support the community. I think what they are doing is great."

Klassen was presented with a cheque for $10,000 May 30 at Portage Clinic - and after much deliberation on whether or not to take the quad prize in lieu of the money, Klassen and his wife decided to use the money to take a family trip to Disneyland with his children and grandchildren.