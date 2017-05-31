Local ball player named to Team Manitoba

There should be no shortage of crowd support when Tanner Boyle takes to the field representing Team Manitoba at the 2017 Canada Summer Games, set to take place this summer in Winnipeg.

The culmination of three years of hard work has paid off for Grade 10 Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) student Tanner Boyle – who recently learned he will be manning second base for Manitoba’s U18 baseball team when the country’s most promising athletes descend upon the provincial capital for the 50th edition of the Canada Summer Games, set for July 28 – Aug. 13.

“It’ll be a big honour to represent my province,” said Boyle. “There will be lots of scouting at the tournament which is good.”

The Portager began working out with the rest of the provincial hopefuls looking to crack the U18 roster nearly two years ago, competing in training clinics and tournaments along the way - and has been on the scouts radar for even longer than that.

Boyle has been involved in the game of baseball for over a decade, and was a fixture on the Pembina Hills AAA team. Recently, he has helped a strong PCI Trojans varsity baseball team cruise through zone standings and into the provincial championship tourney.

Boyle and the rest of Team Manitoba kick off the Summer Games July 29 with a 1 p.m., date against Team Nova Scotia at Elmwood Giants Field.

