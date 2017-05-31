Chance 2 Camp fundraiser around the corner

The Chance 2 Camp fundraiser is taking place next week at Child and Family Services of Central Manitoba - an annual event that helps fund underprivileged children attend summer camp.

"The Chance 2 Camp program believes that camp provides children with life lessons that they should not be missing out on due to family circumstances," said Brittany Toews, CFS Chance 2 Camp Coordinator. "The eligibility for the program is based on a family's household size and their total family income."

The barbecue fundraisier is set for Thursday, June 8 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., at the CFS office in Portage. The menu consists of hamburgers and hotdogs, potato salad a drink and homemade dessert. Costs are $8 for adults and $4 for children - with the PCI Jazz choir serenading the hungry supporters. Delivery options are available, and those applications are due in to CFS by June 6.

Chance 2 Camp has been helping kids in the central region attend summer camp since 1972, and the past few years have been sending, on average, 160 kids to camp each year. The program will fund up to $400 for any camp of the family's choosing that is accredited under the Manitoba Camping Association. The funding covers most camp fees across the province, however any outstanding fees are to be covered by the family.

"Camps are chosen by the families and they can be from all around Manitoba," added Toews. "The camps are all quite different but some common things that most camps offer are skills such as horsemanship, archery, swimming, crafts, sports, rock climbing, zip lining and games that the whole camp participates in."

In order to be eligible for funding, the child must be between 6-17 years of age and living within the central region of Manitoba, and although operated out of CFS, families are not required to be involved with the agency in order to participate.

Applications are available at CFS and online, and as funding for the program is limited, people are encouraged to apply immediately. Parents and guardians will be required to include financial information in order to be successful - and if the family knows what camp they would like to send their child to, they are encouraged to attached the information to the application form.