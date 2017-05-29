The lone indoor pool in the region could be back up and running be year's end.

The Portage Regional Recreation Authority (PRRA) announced at a press conference last week that work is set to begin next month to repair the structural issues plaguing the roof of the Shindleman Aquatic Centre in Stride Place - formerly the PCU Centre - and forced the pool to close in the fall of 2016.

"It's a big job," said PRRA general manager David Satler. "Not overly complicated, but the entire roof has to be removed and replaced."

Work is set to begin on the pool roof June 11 and if everything goes according to plan, the PRRA's user groups can be back in the water come November - two months later than originally hoped.

"We're very disappointed that it couldn't be done sooner, we were hoping by the end of September," said Portage la Prairie Mayor Irvine Ferris. "We know our user groups will be disappointed because their year starts earlier than November, however, I have to stress we want this done once and want this done right."

Canotech Consultants is the company tasked with bringing the pool facility up to par, as it was announced last week that the Winnipeg-based firm was awarded the project for the price of $1,795,026. All of which is expected to be recouped as legal proceedings slowly unfold between the City, RM and PRRA and the engineering firms that were hired to build the facility.

"They're well versed in working in a pool environment," said Satler of Canotech, as the company recently completed a similar job in Brandon, Man. "Which is a great asset to us because they understand some of the technicalities with the pool system and the floor and the liner that need to be respected during the project."

The project is to include full replacement of the existing roof, modifications to the dehumidification system, replacement and rerouting of the inside ducting and electrical along with sandblasting and recoating the main structural steel highbeams.

Unfortunately, a shortage of material required for liner panel jeopardizes the project's timeline, as more material either has to be manufactured or shipped in from overseas.

"It would have been nice to have it ready to go for October, and we certainly know our user groups would have liked to see it earlier too," added Ferris. "We don't want to be rushing things and have a job done that's not going to be done really well."

It was first revealed in September 2016 that a building assessment uncovered structural components of the roof over the pool area were deteriorating and needed to be replaced. Severe stress corrosion cracking, due to high levels of humidity and chlorine, was found in at least six purlins – the beams that transfer the load of the roof to the structural steel. The purlins were not the proper type of material that should have been used in a indoor pool environment, as stainless steel is susceptible to crack and corrode in high levels of humidity.

The City, Rural Municipality of Portage and PRRA have launched action against the original engineering companies for breach of contract, breach of duty and negligence, the action also seeks to reclaim costs and other relief - with court proceedings expected to begin in early 2018.