Padres down Mavs in rematch of 2016 final

It's starting to look like the Padres have Minnedosa's number.

The Portage Padres rallied around a Tyler Butler three-run shot, combined with a complete game from starting pitcher Jason Kirkland to down the Minnedosa Mavericks 5-4 on the road Friday night.

The two teams met last week in Santa Clara Baseball League action in Minnedosa for the first time since Portage's improbable come-from-behind victory on their final out to capture the 2016 SCBL title and end the Mavericks' legendary streak of 10 straight league titles.

Portage's Robbie Moar went 4-for-4 at the plate with a run while Butler hit a three-run bomb in the top of the fifth to put the Padres up for good.

After allowing three runners to score in the first inning, Kirkland settled down from there and was steady the rest of a way - tossing a complete game while allowing four runs on five hits.

The Padres remain one of just two undefeated teams in the SCBL, improving to 2-0-1 on the year and trail the league leading Carberry Royals (3-0-0) by just a half game. But that could all change Wednesday as the boys host the visiting Royals at Republic Park in Portage for the team's home opener. First pitch set for 7 p.m.