Listed at 6-foot-4, 350 lbs., it's not often Portage la Prairie city councillor Ryan Espey is on the losing end of a size-advantage.

But that will most certainly be the case June 10 as Espey will be staring up into the eyes of 6-foot-8, 325 lbs., professional wrestler Brody Steele - who accepted the city councillor and long time professional arm wrestler's open invitation to arm wrestle any of the pro wrestlers participating in the upcoming event at Stride Place.

"Portage la Prairie, Man., yeah, I've never heard of it either," Steele said in a video he posted to social media regarding Espey's challenge. "It's a little town in the middle of no where inhabited by a little man named Ryan Espey. He claims to be Canada's strongest man because he's won a couple arm wrestles in his day."

Steele, of Moncton. N.B., has made his name in professional wrestling internationally. Perhaps best known in Europe, the 20-yer vet has headlined shows for 60,000 people in India and recently returned home from a tour in South Africa.

"I'll let you what Ryan," continues Steele. "Arm wrestling is a sport that drunk guys do at the legion. I'm an athlete. I'm the world's strongest professional wrestler. I can prove it any way you want. If you want to arm wrestle, I'll rip your arm off. If you want to lift stuff, we'll lift stuff. But don't you ever call yourself the strongest man in Canada. Never."

In response to the strong words uttered by the professional wrestler, Espey posted his own video.

"Mr. Steele has said some fairly disparaging things about myself, about the community of Portage la Prairie and about arm wrestlers as a whole," Espey says in the video. "I'm happy that he has accepted my challenge, I haven't really seen anything that would lead me to believe he could compete with me in an arm wrestling match. I'm hoping he comes ready for this because a professional arm wrestler on an arm wrestling table is nothing that he should take lightly. And perhaps when it is all said and done, I will have a couple of beers and head down to the legion."

The arm wrestling showdown will take place in the centre of the ring at the June 10 pro wrestling event at Stride Place - less than three weeks prior to Espey’s scheduled participation at the World Armwrestling League championships at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the June 10 event are $20 general admission and $10 12 and under and available for purchase at Stride Place. Tickets will also be sold at the door the day of the event at $25 each and $15 12 and under.