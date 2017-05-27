Community appreciation evident for Public Works

The rumble and roar of heavy equipment and service vehicles was audible across the city Thursday evening, as the Portage Community Revitalization Corporation and City of Portage la Prairie partnered to present the first ever Touch a Truck event.

City Operations, Public Works, RCMP, Fire Department, Canadian Base Operations and E.F. Moon were all on site at the BDO Centre for the Community, giving residents a firsthand look at the vehicles that provide services throughout our area. The vehicles and machinery were met enthusiastically by a crowd of over 500 people, who came by the car-full all in hopes of sitting in the driver’s seat in some of our city’s most unique equipment. The event was a celebration of Public Works Week, and organizers Stefanie McKim (PCRC), and Youth Councillor Lasha Mackedenski say they were blown away by the positive response.



“Events like this help to bring our community closer together. This is all about making those connections and creating positive associations with the vehicles, and personnel who work so hard for our city,” explains McKim. “I’m thrilled to see such unbelievable support, and we are so grateful to be able to partner with the city on this event.”

The event also included a free BBQ and ice cream, and encouraged kids, and adults, to flash sirens, honk horns and take their turn at the wheel, pretending to man operations vehicles. Both organizers say they look forward to making this an annual event.