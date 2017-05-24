Trojans defend Zone title

The Trojans successfully defended their Zone 4 championship.

Tyler Van Deynze led the way with four RBIs - including the eventual game winner - while Joey Moffatt picked up the win along with the save as the Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Trojans varsity baseball team withstood a late fury at the hands of the W. C. Miller Aces to squeak out a 10-9 victory to capture their second straight Manitoba High School Athletics Association (MHSAA) Zone 4 championship this afternoon at Republic Park in Portage la Prairie.

"It was just a slug off and we're happy to end up on the right end of it," said Jay Dewis, head coach of the Trojans, following his team's victory. "We definitely got pushed here today, more than we have all year. Obviously Tyler (Van Deynze) had a huge day offensively and defensively. That's what we say about our lineup - we're deep and anybody can come through with a big hit at any time."

After the Aces tied the game at nine apiece thanks to a pass ball in the top of the sixth, Joey Moffatt laced a doubled down the right field line and Van Deynze followed suit by roping a double of his own past the outstretched arm of the Aces' first baseman to put the Trojans back on top.

"(I) just tried to put a good swing on it and put the ball in play," Van Deynze said of his go-ahead double. "It feels great. Good things happen when you put a ball in play. We went back and fourth with these guys, they put in a good game and played well."

After entering the game in relief in the sixth, Moffatt returned to the mound in the seventh to close out the game and punch PCI's ticket back to the provincial tournament. After the leadoff man grounded out to short, Moffatt fanned the next batter before forcing the Aces' final out to hit a dribbler back to the mound for an easy out at first.

PCI broke open a 5-5 tie with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third and fourth before W.C. Miller clawed back to tie it for the second time in the game. Grade 12 student Brody Moffatt got the start on the mound in the final and allowed eight runs - seven earned - on 11 hits while striking out four through four and a third innings pitched.

"Pitching, I obviously don't feel like I had my best stuff - but it's good our bats were going today," said Moffatt.

Grade 10 students Matt Boychuk and Joey Moffatt each finished 3-for-4 at the plate - Boychuk (2), Moffatt, Jayson Brooks and Chance Dickenson also knocked in runs.

Trojans sail through semis

Layne Taylor, Chance Dickenson, Matt Boychuk and Joey Moffatt each had 3 RBIs as the PCI Trojans thumped the Sanford Sabres 17-7 in the Zone 4 semifinal earlier in the day.

Jayson Brooks got the start in the semifinal and threw into the fifth, allowing seven runs - five earned - while striking out three before handing the ball to Moffatt to finish things off.

PCI now sets their sights on the 2017 MHSAA Provincial Baseball Championships, set for June 1-3 in Altona, where the Trojans will look to redeem themselves following a loss in last year's provincial final.