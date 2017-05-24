Portage's vets park for free

Keep those coins in your pocket, veterans.

Portage la Prairie city council passed the third and final reading of an amendment to bylaw 17-8661 at Tuesday night's council meeting at Stride Place, and as of this morning, those with veteran licence plates parking at city owned meters can now do so free of charge.

"(Tonight we) saw the approval of free parking for people with veteran license plates at any of the city owned meters," said Coun. Melisaa Draycott. "We chose that route because it's an easier way to allow for the Commissionaires to identify who should have free parking and who shouldn't."

Working off of models used in cities like Brandon, Man., London, Ont., and New Westminster, B.C., council unanimously approved the motion that would allow qualifying veterans to park free of charge at any of the city's parking meters.

"Council did direct administration to look into what other communities offer in terms of free parking for veterans and see what we could make work here with our system that we have with bylaw enforcement," Draycott added.

In order to be granted a veteran plate in the province, an individual is required to have served honourably in the Canadian Forces or an allied force, in the Merchant Navy or Ferry Command during World War II or the Korean War, or the Canadian Armed Forces for at least three years or NATO operations for a UN peacekeeping force as a member of the Canadian Forces, RCMP or other Canadian or allied forces. A fee of $5 is then required to be paid to the Royal Canadian Legion to confirm veteran plate eligibility.

"Tonight was the final reading on it and it passed," said Bill Pearcey - executive at the Royal Canadian Legion branch No. 65, following Tuesday night's meeting. "I'm sure veterans here in Portage will certainly appreciate it."