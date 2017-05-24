Four in a row for Saints fastpitch

I think it’s safe to call them a dynasty.

Marisa Fraser had a pair of RBIs while Kassidy Cunningham threw a complete game – pitching through a plethora of Saints’ defensive miscues - to lead the Portage Collegiate Institute to a 9-8 victory over the Morden Thunder in Manitoba Highschool Athletics Association (MHSAA) Zone 4 championshop tournament Wednesday afternoon at Republic Park in Portage la Prairie, marking the fourth consecutive league title for PCI’s fastpitch team.

“We’re definitely happy and very proud of it,” said Cam Asham, head coach of the Saints. “I didn’t mind that Morden answered and put a little pressure on us. It’s good for us to play games like that, but we’re happy we came out on top.”

After cashing in a pair of runs in the fifth to jump ahead 7-3 and provide PCI with some breathing room – some uncharacteristic errors allowed the Thunder to remain in the game longer than they should have. Morden sent three runners across the plate in the sixth to pull the Thunder within one.

The Saints’ scored a pair of runs in their half of the six to take a 9-6 advantage into the final inning, but again failed to complete routine plays for outs, and finished with errors as a team. Morden scored a pair of runs to once again make it a one-run game and had the go-ahead run at bat, but Cunningham forced the final Morden batter to groundout to short to secure the win.

“It feels great because it’s the fourth year in a row and with a great team,” Cunningham said after the win.

After downing the Sanford Sabres 9-1 in their tourney opener, the Saints cruised past the Thunder 7-2 in the A side final before again beating the Thunder in the championship final in the double-elimination style format.

“They’re always a strong program down there and we have a lot of respect for them,” added the head coach following the championship final. “They played real well today and put up a good fight.”

The girls now look to Steinbach and the upcoming 2017 Provincial Fastpitch Championship, set for June 2-3. The girls head to Steinbach as the team to beat, having won the previous two provincial championships and will be looking to push that streak to three.

“Everybody always wants to take down the defending champions, that’s just the way it is,” added Asham. “We always talk about playing our game and not worry about anything else and that’s what we’re going to do."