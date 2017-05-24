After much debate around Portage la Prairie’s 2017 paving contract, city council voted to follow protocol and award the tender to Winnipeg-based Maple Leaf Construction Ltd. at a bid of $994,700 plus an additional $112,250 for a pair of streets not outlined in the original agreement.

With the decision, council has put to bed – at least for now – the discussion of awarding tenders based on local preference.

“Last committee we did have a very thorough debate about the paving contract,” said Coun. Melissa Draycott, in regards to council’s tendering policy and potential legal ramifications that certain decision making could lead to. “We did ask administration to go back and get legal opinion because I believe there was a split feeling within council members as to which way they wanted to (vote).”

The discussion was whether or not to overlook a local company who’s bid was less than one per cent of Maple Leaf Construction’s. The issue is that by law, council is required to accept the lowest bid for Class A tenders.

“The decision that was made tonight was debated hotly two weeks ago in committee and we had three legal opinions on it,” said Portage la Prairie Mayor Irvine Ferris. “The advice given to us was do not have a local preference policy when it comes to tendering. You will wind up in court. You will wind up in litigation. It will cost you and the taxpayers money.”

Working off that advice, council voted 5-2 in favour of awarding the tender to Maple Leaf, as the very same company is currently in court with the RM of Portage regarding a similar situation from last year.

“There really is a desire among council to spend as much money as we possibly can within our city walls, however there are requirements when we do put out a tender,” added Draycott. “It’s just a small difference in the two bids... but that could result in a large amount of money if we did go to litigation with it.”