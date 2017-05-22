Portager looks to strike big at nationals

It's going to be a busy couple of weeks for one local bowler.

Two events a month apart highlight a busy stretch of the five pin bowling season for Portage la Prairie's Brandon Mansell - who will be representing Manitoba's mixed team at the upcoming 2017 Canadian five-pin Open Championship in Sudbury, Ont. at the end of the month before heading to Regina, Sask. at the end of June for the 2017 Master Bowlers Association Canadian Nationals.

"Since I was four, I've basically spent all my spare time at the bowling alley and just took an interest in it from there," said 24-year-old Mansell. "I wasn't forced into it, but my parents owned the bowling centre in Minnedosa."

With two decades of experience under his belt - 18 of which on the competitive circuit - Mansell is no stranger to the pressures of tournament bowling, which will come in handy as he will be facing off against some of the best five pin bowlers in the world later this summer.

After participating in the six tournaments throughout the five-pin season, Mansell qualified for the Masters event as the top scratch male five-pin bowler in the province and will be competing in the event for the first time without a team behind him.

"I've never participated as a single, I've always been a member of a team so it'll be totally different atmosphere," he said. "You don't have that support behind you. If you do start to struggle, no one is there to pick you up."

Mansell heads to Sudbury, Ont., for the Canadian Open May 31-June 4 before heading west to Regina, Sask., for the Masters event June 28 - July 4.

"After nationals, five-pin doesn't move on anymore so essentially you have the best in the world competing at these events. So there's lots of opportunity to see some exciting and tough competition," he added.