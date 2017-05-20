Trojans field lacrosse sweep doubleheader

PCI made the most of their lone visit home this season.

The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Trojans varsity field lacrosse team swept the visiting Léo-Rémillard Renards with a pair of 5-2 victories Friday in MHSAA field lacrosse action at PCI Field in Portage.

Donovan Brown set the pace offensively in the opener – scoring a pair and setting up three more en route to the Trojan victory.

“Our defence played well with the stick and were able to knock the ball away a lot,” said Al Patterson, head coach of the PCI field lacrosse team. “It makes a big difference for us when we can actually control the ball and make the plays that we're supposed to make and create some chances offensively.”

The offence picked up where it left off in Game 2, as Brandon Kochen and Megan Ferg each scored a pair of goals before Brown added a tally late in the game to round out the scoring.

“We just came ready to play today,” said Kochen following the sweep. “We're brothers and sister out there, we really just have to stick together and make the smart passes.”

Riley Sviestrup was steady in net for the Trojans and picked up both wins for his effort.

PCI improves to 3-2-1 on the year and find themselves just four points back of first in league standings. The Trojans next take to the field Tuesday for a road tilt against the Vincent Massey Trojans (2-1-2).

