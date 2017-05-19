Touch a Truck highlights Public Works Week

Now's the time to get up close and personal with the vehicles - and people - that help run the city.

The Portage Community Revitalization Corporation (PCRC) in conjunction with the city of Portage la Prairie are inviting people out to Touch a Truck - an initiative that encourages community members to come out and get a first hand look at the people and machinery used to maintain Portage in honour of national Public Works Week.

"The idea is the celebrate Public Works Week," said Stefanie McKim, PCRC Community Engagement Coordinator. "We're bringing out emergency vehicles and heavy machinery and equipment - basically anything that works behind the scenes or on the front line to make our city go round."

RCMP, Portage Fire Department, Southport Aerospace, EF Moon and the City of Portage will each have personnel and machinery on hand for the event - but resources will vary depending on potential need on the day of the event.

"It's to really get community members to connect with the services that go on in their city," McKim added. "And let people get right in there and honk the horn or flash the sirens and meet those people that help to make our city go round and get a better understanding and appreciation for all that the do for us."

Touch a Truck is set for Thursday afternoon from 4-6 p.m., at the BDO Centre in Portage and will include a free barbecue and ice cream.

According to National Public Works Association - since the first National Public Works Week celebration in 1960, agencies, municipalities, and regions have used the third full week of May to educate and inform the public about the essential role that public works plays in the quality of their community life. Equally important are promoting the choice of public works as a career choice for the working force of the future and recognizing those whose who currently serve in these crucial public roles.