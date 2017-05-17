Deadline approaches for Revitalize Portage! grants

Time is running out to apply for the Portage Community Revitalization Corporation’s (PCRC) Revitalize Portage! grants.

After running the program for the past several years the PCRC was forced to put the program on a hiatus until the provincial government sorted out their budget - but are back and ready to lend a helping hand once again.

“We’ve just received word that all of our contracts are going to be honoured with the provincial government and we’re absolutely thrilled,” said Victoria Olson, PCRC community facilitator. “

The deadline to apply for the first intake is July 1 and the final call will be Oct. 1 and will only happen if there are funds remaining after the July 1 deadline - funding is intended for short term community projects up to $5,000 and single day projects up to $2,500 with a specific focus on community building, affordable recreation and leisure, beautification and community pride, building economic security, safe neighbourhoods or capacity building.

“Even if organizations are planning something for Christmas or even into the new year, they should apply for the July 1 deadline,” added Olson.

In the past, Revitalize Portage! grants have been used to fund Concerts in the Park, the La Verendrye School Breakfast Program and the North Memorial Soup for Learning Program.

Applications are available at the PCRC office or online at portagecrc.com.

