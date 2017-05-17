Bike Week rolls through Portage

There’s still time to tune those up those bicycles ahead of next month’s week of festivities.

The Portage Active Transportation Committee’s 3rd annual Bike Week is set for June 10-16 and is packed full of bicycle related activities for people of all ages.

“Whether it’s to boost your fitness, bank balance, be a mode of transportation or an environmental choice, taking up bicycle riding could be one of the best decisions you ever make,” explains Maureen Owens, chair of Portage’s Bike Week. “If we can jump on the bicycle, it increases physical activity and it’s good for the environmental because it gets vehicles off the road.”

The entire week is free to participate in - except for the Cycling Grub Crawl – where riders buy tickets and cycle around to various eateries. New activities have been added to the week’s itinerary since the event began back in 2015 – including the Gravel Grumble Ride, set for June 11. It’s a seven-plus km journey on gravel roads and more strenuous terrain.

Portage’s Bike Week Itinerary:

Saturday, June 10

-Bike Week Kick Off and fundraiser BBQ 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Stride Place west parking lot.

Sunday, June 11

-Bike and yoga in the park 1-2 p.m. Island Park bandstand.

-Gravel Grumble Ride 2:30 p.m. Stride Place

Monday, June 12

-MPI Safety Presentation 12-1 p.m. Portage Campus of Red River College.

-Public Art Tour 7 p.m. Splash Island. 1 hour + ride, art activity to follow.

-Mountain Bike with Junk Yard Dogs Cycling Club 7 p.m. Garbage Hill. Beginner, intermediate, advanced. Must have off-road bike and helmet.

Tuesday June 13

-Recreational Ride 7 p.m. Stride Place. Hour long urban ride, all skill levels welcome, no one left behind.

Wednesday June 14

-Family Cookie Ride 6-8 p.m. Starting point schools: Crescentview, Fort la Reine, Yellowquill, La Verendrye. Free ice cream at LVS and Island Park. Maps provided at starting points. Free cookie at each school.

-Historical Bike Tour 7 p.m. Off the Top barber shop. Hour-long ride with significant historical places of Portage la Prairie highlighted.

Thursday June 15

-Cycling Grub Crawl 6 p.m. $25 tickets avail. at Portage Library. Meet at Splash Island and visit Tornado’s, Cafe on Prince, and Northside Market. Map provided.

Friday June 16

-Bike to School Day. All students in Portage la Prairie encouraged to bike to school to win their school an awesome prize.

-Bike to Work Day. Hosted by Portage la Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce. All workers encouraged to bike to work today.

For more information, details on times and locations, or to become involved with the Portage Active Transportation Committee, contact Owens at 204-871-3787.