FLR breakfast program in need of volunteers

There's a reason it's the most important meal of the day.

The Manitoba Nurses Union (MNU) Local 39 launched a breakfast program at Fort la Reine School (FLRS) in Portage la Prairie - and although successful so far - the group is struggling to find volunteer interest to help run the initiative.

"This year at the local Annual General Meeting the option of starting a breakfast program was brought forward," explains MNU Local 39 president Amanda Sainsbury. "There has been nothing but positive feedback, however, one obstacle is the (lack of) interest in volunteering from the public. In the future there may be a challenge with ongoing support."

The group launched the program at the beginning of the month and have served meals to between 15-20 children per day but that number continues to rise. The menu usually consists of cereal, toast and milk - but does vary depending on the food donations the group receives.

"Last year we decided to donate money to La Verendrye School and North Memorial School for their breakfast programs. This year a member brought forth a suggestion to start up a breakfast program at Fort la Reine School," added Sainsbury. "There was definitely a need for it."

The group is funded through MNU Local 39 and donations from the public - both financially and food-wise - but are in need of people to volunteer time in order for continued success. And not just at FLRS - the group has been asked to launch the program at Ecole Cresecentview School too.

The program runs from 8-8:30 a.m. throughout the school week and volunteers are needed from 7:45-8:45 a.m. Criminal record checks are mandatory but are free through the program. For more information or to make donations, contact Amanda Sainsbury at 204-857-3051 or Cheryl Longmuir at 204-471-5936.