Saints saunter through zones unscathed

Dominance doesn't quite begin to describe the Saints' play throughout the season.

The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints varsity fastpitch team made easy work of the visiting Sabres, downing Sanford 15-0 in mercy-shortened game this afternoon at Republic Park in Portage la Prairie and by doing so have clinched first place ahead of next week's zone playoffs.

PCI's Shayne Nichols led the way offensively with a pair of hits and four RBIs and entered the game in relief of starting pitcher Kassidy Cunningham to retire the side in the top of the third and seal the Saints win.

"We always have good bats but our defence did really well today," said Nichols, following her team's win. "We didn't have any errors."

After the first two batters failed to reach in the bottom of the first, the Saints' bats heated up to the tune of a four-run two out rally to quickly jump ahead of the Sabres.

After Cunningham sat down the side in the top of the second, the Saints continued where they left off - and then some - tagging the Sabre pitching for 11 more runs before Sanford was able to get out of the inning.

Nichols entered the game in the third and after an out and a walk, the Saints' pitcher forced the final two batters to pop up and the PCI defence was equal to the task.

"We're almost just as happy with cleaning things up defensively as we were with the outburst of runs there," said Cam Asham, head coach of the Saints' fastpitch team. "The girls did a good job in the first inning with the rally with two outs. It was nice to see that we scored a few more runs after the first two batters (got) out."

The Saints finished the fastpitch season with a perfect 5-0 record and outscored their opponents 77-2 along the way.

PCI now awaits the winner of the Zone 2 vs. 3 crossover game set for Wednesday to see who will be joining them in next week's Zone 4 championship tourney.

"We're looking to get a few practices in and work on a few things and look forward to next Wednesday," added Asham.