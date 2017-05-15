Local golfers place well at junior event

Youth talent was on display this weekend at Portage Golf Club.

Portagers Clark Bolton and Owen Gillespie were each in the field at this weekend's Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour stop in Portage la Prairie.

Bolton's two-day score of 160 (81-79) earned him a tie for sixth while Gillespie finished two back with a score of 162 (81-81) - good enough for eighth place in the Juvenile Boys flight.

"It's a really good event for young golfers because it's not ultra competitive," explains Ed Boge, Manitoba Coordinator of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour. "It's more about kids learning the game and developing their competitive side (while) having a lot of fun."

68 players made up the field this weekend at Portage Golf Club - including both female and male golfers aged 10-22, with players from B.C., Saskatchewan and Manitoba in the mix.

"We love being out in rural places, especially here in Portage," added Boge. "We think the golf course here is really good for kids. It's a fun track to play."

The following are winners of each flight:

U15 Girls - Ella Kozak 203 (106-97)

15-18 Girls - Bobbi Uhl 152 (76-76)

Peewee Boys - Hayden Delaloye 174 (90-84)

Bantam Boys - Braxton Kuntz 153 (75-78)

Juvenile Boys - Eric Strick 150 (78-72)

Junior Boys - Zak Bannatyne 146 (78-68)

Collegiate Mens - Joel Baron 147 (76-71)