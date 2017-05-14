Trojans win annual Aces Classic

The Trojans finished the weekend without a blemish to their record.

The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Trojans varsity baseball team downed the Boissevain Broncos 10-3 in the tournament final to cap off an undefeated weekend en route to winning the 2017 W.C. Miller Aces Baseball Classic.

After thumping both Pilot Mound and Notre Dame in the round robin play, the Trojans knocked off the Garden Valley Collegiate Zodiacs in the tournament semifinal before blanking the NPC Nighthawks 10-0 in the semis.