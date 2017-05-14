Brakel named Terriers' playoff MVP
Colleen Vrooman of the Portage Terriers Ladies Auxiliary, (left) presenting Chase Brakel (right) with the Joe Sponarski Memorial Trophy for Outstanding Playoff Performance. Photo courtesy portageterries.com
Portage Terriers forward Chase Brakel is this season's recipient of the Joe Sponsarski Memorial Trophy for Outstanding Playoff Performance.
The second year forward tallied seven goals and eight helpers in 18 postseason games played for the Terriers and added another five points during four appearances at the 2017 Western Canada Cup while earning player of the game honours in three of those contests.