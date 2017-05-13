Portage Mutual Insurance was feeling generous last week and donated $5,000 to Portage la Prairie's Fort la Reine Museum.

“This kind of contribution means a lot to (enable us) to keep offering great programs here and to look after this wonderful museum,” said Tracey Turner, executive director of the Fort la Reine Museum.

Tom McCartney, Portage Mutual board of directors vice chair, was on hand at the museum Friday afternoon to present Turner with the donation.

“It's something that we've been interested in for many, many years,” noted McCartney. “We're always interested in promoting our community and our heritage along with the community.”

