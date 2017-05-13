Oakville hall gets helping hand
Left to right: Ashley Tully, Oakville community hall fundraising chair, Audrey Wilkinson, Concentra Financial associate vice president, Brent Budz, CEO of Stride Credit Union, Dana Grant Stride employee. (Portage Daily Graphic)
The town of Oakville received some much needed funding for the community's hall and daycare - to the tune of $20,000 – thanks to a pair of donations from a few generous financial institutions.
The community received a $10,000 grant from Concerta Bank as part of a nationwide promotion and Stride Credit Union also got out their cheque book and matched the grant with an additional $10,000 donation last week at the credit union's Oakville branch.