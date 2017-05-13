Oakville hall gets helping hand

The town of Oakville received some much needed funding for the community's hall and daycare - to the tune of $20,000 – thanks to a pair of donations from a few generous financial institutions.

The community received a $10,000 grant from Concerta Bank as part of a nationwide promotion and Stride Credit Union also got out their cheque book and matched the grant with an additional $10,000 donation last week at the credit union's Oakville branch.



