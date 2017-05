Logan Calder, Avery Scarrett and Brandon Kochen each scored as the Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Trojans varsity field lacrosse team played to a 3-3 with the Westwood Warriors in Manitoba High School Athletics Association field lacrosse action tonight in Winnipeg.

The Trojans sit at 1-1-1 on the year and find themselves in the middle of the pack in league standings. PCI is back in action May 18 for a road tilt with Vincent Massey Winnipeg.