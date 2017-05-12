Sports Local Hockey

Saints off and running at Garden Valley tourney

By Brian Oliver, The Graphic

The PCI Saints varsity fastpitch team is in Winkler this weekend for the annual Garden Valley Invitational. (Brian Oliver/The Graphic)

The Saints couldn't have asked for a better start to the Garden Valley Invitational Fastpitch tourney.

Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) went a perfect 3-0 today in round robin play at the annual tourney in Winkler. 

The ladies kicked off the day bright and early against Major Pratt - and needed just two and half innings before mercying the Trojans - the Saints put up an eight spot in the first and added another half dozen in the bottom of the second to jump ahead 14-2. And after stymieing Major Pratt in the top half of the third, the game was called.

The bats remained hot for PCI in their second game of the day - a matinee against Killarney - where the Saints needed just three innings before the umpires called it at 11-0.

PCI's final game of the day was a tougher test - after falling behind Stonewall 3-1 after the first, the Saints rallied late to squeak out a 5-4 victory.

The girls are back at it tomorrow at noon for an elimination game against the Morden Thunder.

 


