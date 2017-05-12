Saints off and running at Garden Valley tourney

The Saints couldn't have asked for a better start to the Garden Valley Invitational Fastpitch tourney.

Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) went a perfect 3-0 today in round robin play at the annual tourney in Winkler.

The ladies kicked off the day bright and early against Major Pratt - and needed just two and half innings before mercying the Trojans - the Saints put up an eight spot in the first and added another half dozen in the bottom of the second to jump ahead 14-2. And after stymieing Major Pratt in the top half of the third, the game was called.

The bats remained hot for PCI in their second game of the day - a matinee against Killarney - where the Saints needed just three innings before the umpires called it at 11-0.

PCI's final game of the day was a tougher test - after falling behind Stonewall 3-1 after the first, the Saints rallied late to squeak out a 5-4 victory.

The girls are back at it tomorrow at noon for an elimination game against the Morden Thunder.