Swim Ability program starting up at Splash Island

A swimming program for children with special needs is set to begin this summer at Splash Island.

Manitoba Swim Ability announced that they will be bringing a program to Portage la Prairie’s Splash Island, the eight-week program - set to begin July 4 – will run Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. throughout the summer, with two half hour time slots available each week.

“It’s a swimming program for children with special needs,” explains Cari Smith, Portage director of Manitoba Swim Ability. “It provides affordable and accessible one on one swimming instruction and water safety.”

Smith is in need of volunteers to help provide swimming instruction to the children, ages 3-15, but do not require experience teaching. Volunteers are required to be at least 14 years of age and complete criminal record and abuse checks – which will be provided at a training session prior to the start of the program.

“We’ll need volunteers who are comfortable in the water, love working with children and have a patient personality,” added Smith.

The program is open to children ages 3-15, for a one time fee of $20. For more information or to register for the program, visit manitoba.swimability.org.

Manitoba Swim Ability is a nonprofit, charitable organization that provides affordable and accessible one on one swim instruction, water safety instruction and summer camp opportunities to children with special needs in the province of Manitoba.

