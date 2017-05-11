Council's tendering of an upcoming paving project turned into a debate around buying local and the policies in place that make it difficult to do so.

At Monday night's city council committee meeting, the tender for a paving program showcased the hoops councillors have to jump through to abide by current policy. By law, council is required to award Class A tenders – which the city's 2017 Pavement Contract falls under – to the company that offers the lowest bid and can adequately complete the task.

Winnipeg-based Maple Leaf Construction Ltd.'s bid of $994,700 came in at the lowest followed by Portage company Meseyton Construction Ltd. at $1,001,358 – a difference of roughly $6,600 or less than one per cent.

“Local business's money staying local, tax dollars staying local, supporting community initiatives staying local - that equates to a whole lot more than a 1 per cent difference in those two bids,” said Public Safety Chair Ryan Espey. “I think it's time, from my chair anyway, that there's a bit of a shift in thinking.”

Coun. Wayne Wall was quick to point out the litigation issues that could arise from not awarding the tender to the lowest bidder - at which time, reference was made to an ongoing lawsuit between the Rural Municipality of Portage and Maple Leaf Construction Ltd. Maple Leaf took the RM to court for bypassing their lowest bid while awarding a contract last year.

“(There's) a very good possibility of litigation. We've seen something very similar happening in the municipality that surrounds us,” added Espey. “It's one per cent of a million dollars. Less than one per cent, $6,000 on a one million dollar contract – to give that to a company from outside town just doesn't seem right to me.

It seems like something we have the power to give to a local bidder - where the money, the jobs, all that stuff, stays right here in Portage.”

Council will vote on the paving contract at its next council meeting,