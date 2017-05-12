Saints cruise past Cougars

The offence scored early and often.

Shayne Nichols led the way with three hits and four RBIs while Maddie Shwaluk added a pair of hits - including her first career homerun - a straight away shot to centre field in a 12-run third inning as the Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints varsity fastpitch team beat up on the visiting Carman Cougars 18-0 in MHSAA Zone 4 action Thursday afternoon at Republic Park in Portage la Prairie.

"It's definitely nice to see," said Cam Asham, head coach of the PCI Saints. "We had a good start and it continued for the whole game."

Cassidy Cunningham got the start on the mound for the Saints, and tossed a complete game two-hitter while striking out a pair in the mercy-shortened three inning affair.

"We were able to hit the ball real well and (Cassidy) pitched a real solid game," said Shwaluk, following the Saints' victory.

After jumping ahead 5-0 in the first, PCI added another run in the second before exploding for 12 to mercy Carman in the bottom of the third.

The Saints improve to 4-0 on the year in MHSAA league play and travel to Winkler this weekend for the Garden Valley Invitational Fastpitch Tournament.