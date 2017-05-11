Just a day after making an arrest in an investigation that has been stumping Portage RCMP for nearly a decade, police have released the individual arrested yesterday for the 2007 murder of 46-year-old Charlene Ward.

“(The) individual has since been released without charge,” confirmed Tara Seel, RCMP media relations officer. “Our investigators did have grounds for arrest, made that arrest and did not lay charges and have released the individual as of this time.”

Yesterday, police announced that the RCMP Historical Case Unit had arrested a 30-year-old female in MacGregor, Man., in relation to Nov. 1 2007 murder of Ward in Portage la Prairie.

“We maintain that someone out there knows something and we are encouraging anyone who has any information to contact RCMP,” said Seel. “Don't assume that we know what you know. If there is anything at all that you think could maybe, possibly, somehow connect to this investigation, we definitely want to hear from you.”

The investigation into Charlene's murder is ongoing and the RCMP are requesting anyone with any further information they believe could assist in the investigation, to contact the RCMP tip line at 204-984-6447 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).