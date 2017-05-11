Family Fun and Wellness Fair this weekend

Spring has finally sprung in Portage la Prairie, and the Portage la Prairie Community Revitalization Corporation is teaming up with Shoppers Drug Mart and Accu-Chek to kick the new season off right! The partners are hosting a Family Fun & Wellness Fair Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. in the Heritage Square parking lot (right behind Shoppers Drug Mart). The free event offers a number of exciting activities, all focusing on ways for community members to improve their health and wellness.

“It’s a great opportunity for everyone to come out and ask some questions about your heath, enjoy a free healthy BBQ and maybe take part in one of the active demonstrations going on,” explains Stefanie McKim, PCRC’S Community Engagement Coordinator. “There’s going to be Zumba demonstrations, blood typing with Canadian Blood Services, Sun Safety with Central Plains Cancer Services, Ask The Expert with a Shoppers Drug Mart Pharmacist and Southern Health Dietitian, plus a handful of children’s activities as well.”

McKim says the partners began planning this event nearly a year ago, and that they were all excited at the idea of bringing something new to the area.

“To my knowledge, something like this has not been done before, or at least, for a very long time in our city,” says McKim. “It’s the perfect atmosphere to ask those burning questions, and get some more information on all the services offered here.”

PRRA, Santosa Yoga, Manitoba Lyme Disease Association and Cystic Fibrosis Canada will all be on site at the event as well, in addition to a bouncy castle, face painting and a craft station with the Portage Regional Library, plus 15 minute massages with JEM Muscle Therapy (by $10 donation to the Portage Ukrainian Nursery School)



- Submitted by the PCRC