Trojans sweep double header

The Sabres had no answer for the Trojan pitching.

The Trojan pitching staffed surrendered just three hits over the two games as the Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) varsity baseball team won a pair of games 6-1 and 10-0 over the Sanford Sabres Tuesday night in MHSAA Zone 4 action at Republic Park in Portage la Prairie.

The Trojan offence struck for a three runs in the second and three more in the third to jump ahead to an early 6-0 lead.

"I thought we played well in all three phases (of the game)," said Jay Dewis, head coach of the PCI Trojans varsity baseball team. "Overall, we're pleased with these two games. I thought we had two good pitching performances today and put some good swings on the ball.

Brody Moffatt toed the rubber in the game 1 - fanning five Sabre batters over four innings while allowing a pair of hits and just one run before passing the torch to the pen where Matt Tompkins retired the Sanford side in order to seal the victory.

The run support continued for PCI in the latter-half of the double header - as the Trojans opened the scoring with a pair or runs in the third before mercying the Sabres with a seven spot in the fourth to jump ahead 9-0.

Plenty of support for starting pitcher Joey Moffatt, who threw four spectacular innings of scoreless baseball while striking out nine, allowing a base hit and a walk.

After adding another run in the top half of the fifth, Grade 10 student Matt Boychuk entered the game in relief of Moffatt and retired the side.

The Trojans improve to 7-1 on the year, good enough for second place in Zone 4 standings, and are back at the diamond Monday in Morden for a double header against the third-place Thunder.