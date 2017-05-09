Expansion plans approved for Splash Island

It appears that patrons of Portage's Splash Island will soon have more space to soak up the sun.

Portage city council approved a request from the Portage Regional Recreation Authority (PRRA) at its Monday evening council meeting to expand the fenced area at Splash Island to increase the greenspace thereby making the facility more comfortable for its users.

“The solution that we saw was to enlarge the fenced in greenspace simply by moving the north fence closer to the road to include an area of trees and grass that would allow for a larger deck area for the pool,” said Community Services Committee chair Brent Froese. “That would see a fuller utilization of the pool and make it more comfortable for families to come to the pool and have an all around good experience there.”

According to the PRRA, the water park's capacity is 475 people – a number that's based off the size of the pool not the surrounding surface area – and only sees maximum capacity a handful of times throughout the summer. But given the small deck area surrounding the pool, the facility begins feeling crowded at around 275 users, making it difficult for families to find space to sit and relax.

“The crowded feeling makes Splash Island feel much busier than what it actually is,” voiced the PRRA in its report to council. “(It has) a negative effect on people visiting once they see that it 'looks' full.”

The PRRA's proposed expansion, that would see the north fence line extended directly west to meet with the west fence that is to be extended northward, adds approximately 4300 square feet to the park while creating little to no effects to surrounding area.

The fence line can be extended in such a way that it doesn't interfere with underground utilities or future plans that might see roundabouts added to Island Park Bridge. Along with the expansion plans, the PRRA is investing a total of $258,000 to provide a makeover to the pool area, including the replacement of the pool liner and upgrades to the female changeroom facilities.

