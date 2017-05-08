Vets one step closer to free parking in Portage

Veterans parking at meters in Portage la Prairie will soon be parking for free, as the Portage city council voted to carry a motion that would amend bylaw 17-8661 and allow any vehicle displaying a veteran license plate to park for free at city meters.

"The city of Portage la Prairie did have a request from a citizen at one of our council meetings to consider free parking for veterans at all of our meter parking," said Portage city councillor, Melissa Draycott. "If we don't know what the issues are, if nobody brings them to us, then we can't do anything about them."

Working off of models used in cities like Brandon, Man., London, Ont., and New Westminster, B.C., council unanimously approved the motion that would allow qualifying veterans to park free of charge at any of the city's parking meters.

In order to be granted a veteran plate in the province, an individual is required to have served honourably in the Canadian Forces or an allied force, in the Merchant Navy or Ferry Command during World War II or the Korean War, or the Canadian Armed Forces for at least three years or NATO operations for a UN peacekeeping force as a member of the Canadian Forces, RCMP or other Canadian or allied forces.

A fee of $5 is then required to be paid to the Royal Canadian Legion to confirm veteran plate eligibility.

The motion is now carried to next council meeting, where it will go through a second reading before approval is granted.