Locals inducted into softball HOF

Some of the province's best fastpitch talents were in Portage la Prairie Saturday night as the 2017 crop of inductees were honoured at the 16th annual Manitoba Softball Hall of Fame induction banquet.

Several Portage athletes were honoured at the ceremony that added an additional eight people and a pair of highly talented teams to the hall of fame. Mikki Cochrane, Randy Dutiaume, Rick Elias, Dave LaFrance, Ferdi Nelissen and Terry Wallin were all inducted as athletes. Les Newman was inducted in the builder category while the late Wayne “Snoop” Richardson was inducted for his all around contribution to the game.

“What a great group of people to go in with,” said Nelissen, who spent many years playing fastpitch in Portage la Prairie. “Lots of friends, lots of former teammates – I feel so honoured and blessed.”

The 1986 Portage Diamonds fastpitch team – responsible for defeating some of the top ranked fastpitch teams in the world - along with the 2008 and 2009 Smitty's A2 female Terminators, winners of back-to-back gold and silver medals at nationals - were also inducted into the province's hall.

The '86 Diamonds team was built largely around local talent and featured Nelissen and ace pitcher turned politician Brian Pallister – who was also on hand for the festivities.

“It's a fabulous evening on so many levels,” said Premiere Pallister. “I'm particularly proud of the Diamonds team that we formed back in Portage la Prairie in the '80s. A lot of great local ball was played here over a number of years, it's just a tremendous chance to acknowledge so many accomplishments in sport.”

Cochrane, the lone female inducted into the individual athlete category, grew up playing fastpitch in Portage before taking her talents to the NCAA where she still holds several school records at the University of North Dakota.