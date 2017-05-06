Saints finish fourth at home tourney

A depleted Saints' roster came up short at their annual home tournament.

The Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Saints varsity fastpitch team fell 10-7 in extra innings to Martin Academy this afternoon in the annual Saints Classic Fastpitch tournament B-Side championship at Republic Park in Portage la Prairie.

With the team's usual pitching staff away due to scheduling conflicts, PCI's Marisa Fraser was tasked with toeing the rubber for the Saints in their final game. The Grade 12 student found herself facing a bases loaded situation in extra innings when a Martin Academy batter roped a line drive down the right field line to clear the bases and end the game.

“That was the challenge for us all weekend,” said Cam Asham, head coach of the PCI Saints fastpitch team, of his team's shorthanded roster. “We had Marisa Fraser, Natanish Wall and Maddie Shwaluk step up and take the ball and did a very good job for us. It speaks to their character – a lot of them volunteered to step out of their comfort zone and do what the team needed.”

After opening the tourney with a 12-8 win Friday morning, the Saints slugged out an 18-18 tie with Neepawa before losing their third and final round robin game 14-5 to Steinbach.