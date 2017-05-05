Terriers eliminated from WCC

It's a controversial end to the Terriers' Western Canada Cup.

The Portage Terriers fell 5-3 to the host Penticton Vees Thursday night in controversial fashion and as a result are handed an early exit from the tournament.

"The officiating was definitely questionable tonight," said Blake Spiller, head coach/GM of the Portage Terriers, following the loss to Penticton. "It's unfortunate for our guys as we played good enough to knock Penticton out of their tournament."

The Terriers looked to have broken a two-all tie mid way through the second period only to have the goal overturned after the officials gathered and deemed that a Terrier player interfered with Vees' netminder Mathew Robson.

A similar play in the third period resulted in a go-ahead goal for the Vees, as former Terrier Taylor Sanheim threw the puck on net with traffic in front - it appeared that Terrier goalie Kurtis Chapman was interfered with by a Vees skater - but the goal stood and proved to be the eventual game winner.

"Our goal definitely should have counted, our player was pushed into their goalie," added Spiller. "(The) Referee in Chief also said after the game - their winning goal shouldn't have counted as it was interference on our goalie."

After opening the tourney with an impressive 5-3 victory over Battlefords, the Terriers lost their final three games and failed to advance past the Western Canada Cup preliminary round.

The tournament's knock out round begins tomorrow.