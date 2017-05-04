Midget Cap taken 66th overall in USHL draft

Central Plains Capitals' forward Joey Moffatt was selected 66th overall in the Phase 1 draft by the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

The Portage la Prairie native tallied 28 goals and 60 points in an injury-shortened season for Central Plains while still earning Manitoba Midget AAA Hockey League's Most Valuable Player award.

The Storm have played out of Kearney, Nebraska since entering the USHL in 2000.

