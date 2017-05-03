Through a little bit of luck and a lot of hard work, Portage la Prairie will be the site where Canada’s first ever mixed double’s curling team will be decided ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Curling Canada announced Tuesday that the city’s Stride Place will be the host venue for the inaugural Canadian Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials, which will feature an 18 team field that will then be dwindled down to just one ahead of the February 2018 Winter Games were the mixed doubles discipline will make its Olympic debut.

"It’s another fantastic opportunity for not only our region, but specifically Stride Place, to showcase the versatility of the facility,” said Brent Budz, Portage la Prairie’s deputy Mayor. "I’m ever confident that the city and region will showcase itself very proudly. Our volunteers will come and support this event as will the fans in this very unique curling format.”

The event follows the 2017 Roar of the Rings - where the country’s four-person men’s and women’s teams for South Korea will be decided. Player representing Canada in the traditional curling format will be ineligible to compete in mixed doubles due to the rigours of the Olympic curling schedule.

"It’s a fascinating sport,” said Resby Coutts, vice chair of Curling Canada’s board of governors of the mixed doubles format. "It’s a different strategy played at a very high speed and curling fans in Portage and Manitoba - when they come and watch it once, they won’t be able to stay away."

Seven teams have already been decided including Joanne Courtney and Reid Carruthers, Marliese Kasner and Dustin Kalthoff, Rachel Homan and John Morris, Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing, Chelsea Carey and Colin Hodgson, Kalynn Virtue and Charley Thomas and Emma Miskew and Tyrel Griffith. The remaining field will be decided via a regional bonspiel qualifier in the fall along with the next 10 highest ranked non-qualified teams not already participating.

“It’s really neat,” continued Coutts. "As a Manitoban who was involved with the first Olympic trials in Brandon, for me to be able to make this announcement that the first mixed doubles olympic trial is coming to Portage is very special.”

It wasn’t until this past weekend in Lethbridge, Alta., that the city of Portage learned of its hospitality duties, as team Carruthers and Courtney clinched an Olympic berth for Canada by reaching the 2017 World Mixed Doubles Championship event’s semifinal.

The 2018 Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling Trials are set for Jan. 3-7.