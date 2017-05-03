EAMS Gets Loud during Mental Health Week

Students at Ecole Arthur Meighen School (EAMS) in Portage la Prairie learned the importance of speaking up in terms of combating mental illness – as the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Central Region, in partnership with the Portage la Prairie School Division (PLPSD), held a joint initiative to kick off the 66th annual Mental Health Week on Monday.

Nearly 100 students took part in the event, learning different strategies to help improve the mental health of not only themselves but those around them. Several community volunteers also participated in the festivities – including Todd Cuddington, PLPSD superintendent and Portage la Prairie Mayor Irvine Ferris – either leading or participating in one of 10 stations that offered strategies that promote good mental health.

“We have some stations that focus on living a healthy lifestyle – getting enough sleep, having a balanced diet and being physically active - because all of those things that are good for our physical health are also good for our mental health,” said Dana Geisel, Mental Health Facilitator for the PLPSD. “Another station is Trusted Adults and Help Seeking, that's where we really encourage kids to think about who in your life you can talk to when you're having a tough time.”

The theme of the 66th annual mental health week was Get Loud, which CMHA Central Region executive director Jordan Friesen says just means to speak up and use your voice.

“It can be in a number of different ways,” continued Friesen. “You can get loud by sharing your own story of mental health or mental illness or by advocating for a friend or a family member you know is struggling.”

Social media also offers ways to get loud, as the hashtag #getloud has been a hot topic all week long. The festivities wrap up in Portage la Prairie with the annual Office Olympics – an annual event that has employees compete in office-themed events to help reduce stress in the workplace.

CMHA Central Region offers year-round support for individuals dealing with mental health issues, including the community mental health program's free of charge therapy service.

“A lot of people don't know what services are out there,” added Friesen.

CMHA’s Mental Health Week is an annual national event that takes place during the first week in May to encourage people from all walks of life to learn, talk, reflect and engage with others on all issues relating to mental health.

For more information, contact the CMHA central region office at 204-239-6590.