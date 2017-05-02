Terriers fall to Chiefs at WCC

The Terriers' red-hot powerplay fizzled out in Game 2.

The Portage Terriers failed to capitalize on the man advantage - including a stretch of three straight powerplays late in the second - to fall 2-1 to the BCHL's Chilliwack Chiefs in the lone game on Day 3 of the Western Canada Cup this evening in Penticton, B.C.

After a scoreless first period where the Chiefs managed just three shots on goal, Chilliwack opened the scoring off of a Terrier turnover, Justin Dixson poked the puck loose before Portage cleared their zone and found himself on an odd-man rush. Dixson waited for the Terrier defender to bite before sliding the puck over to Tommy Lee who one-timed a shot up and over the glove hand of netminder Kurtis Chapman.

The Terriers struck back with just over eight minutes left in the period, Jeremey Leipsic picked up the puck in the neutral zone and broke in to the Chiefs zone before firing a pass cross ice to teammate Chase Brakel who quickly sent the puck towards the net where James McIsaac tipped home the tying goal past Chilliwack goalie Mark Sinclair.

What made the Terriers so successful in their tournament opener was again the difference maker in Game 2 - a string of three straight Chief penalties in the latter half of the second gave Portage ample opportunity to take the lead but it was Chilliwack that capitalized.

Will Calverley thwarted a Terrier breakout and slid the puck up to teammate Jordan Kawaguchi - who got a step on the Terrier defense and beat Chapman to strike shorthanded.

A tight checking third period resulted in minimal scoring opportunities for either team but when tested, Sinclair was equal to the task, earning the BCHL's runners up with their first win of the tournament.

Sinclair turned aside 27 Terrier shots to pick up the victory while Chapman made 17 saves in the losing effort.

Neither team struck while on the man-advantage, the Terriers were 0-for-4 while the Chiefs were stymied on their lone opportunity.

Tuesday is an off day for the Terriers at the Western Canada Cup - but return for back-to-back games beginning Wednesday against the AHJL's Brooks Bandits followed by a Thursday night affair against the BCHL champions and host Penticton Vees.