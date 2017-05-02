Leipsic up for CJHL's top forward

The long list of accomplishments continues to grow for Portage Terriers' forward Jeremey Leipsic - as it was announced today that the Winnipeg native is a finalist for the Canadian Junior Hockey League's top forward award.

The 5-foot-8, 166 lbs winger ran away with the Manitoba Junior Hockey League scoring title - amassing 33 goals and 67 assists for 100 points on the year and added another 21 while leading the Terriers to Turnbull Cup supremacy.

Leipsic joins Wenatchee Wild's (BCHL) Brendan Harris, Cumberland Grads' (CCHL) Grant Hebert, Georgetown Radiers' (OJHL) Jack Jacome and Braeden Allkins of the Dryden GM Ice Dogs (SIJHL) as finalists for the distinction.

The Canadian Junior Hockey League's top forward award is awarded annually and determined through voting by the 10 leagues that comprise the 132-team CJHL.