Trojans split double-header in season opener

Baseball season is finally upon us.

After inclement weather postponed the start of the season last week, the Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) Trojans varsity boys baseball team kicked off the year splitting a double-header with the visiting W.C. Miller Aces this afternoon in MHSAA Zone 4 action this afternoon at Republic Park in Portage la Prairie.

The Trojans got to the Aces' pitching early on - sending seven runners across the plate in the first inning before a Tanner Boyle three-run shot ended the first game early by way of a 10-0 three-inning mercy.

"I thought their guys struggled to find the plate," said Jay Dewis, head coach of the PCI Trojans baseball team, of game one of the double header. "We were patient and were able to get a couple big hits."

Brody Moffatt took to the mound for the opening day start and tossed a complete game, two-hitter while striking out a pair and walking one.

Younger brother Joey Moffatt toed the rubber in game 2 and tossed three strong innings of one-hit ball with four strikeouts and a walk before handing over the ball to Jayson Brooks to save the 1-0 lead.

After a lead-off single got the tying run to first, an error at first gave the Aces' two runners in scoring position with only one away. The very next batter hit a deep fly ball that dropped over the head of the Trojan left fielder for a walk-off win.

"I thought we pitched well, we just didn't get those add-on runs early in the game," said Dewis of the Game 2 loss. "Unfortunately we hit some balls right at some guys, it happens."

The Trojans are back at it Thursday evening for a pair of road games against Mennonite Collegiate Institute.