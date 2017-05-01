Saints open fastpitch season with a win

The PCI Saints fastpitch team opened the season with a 10-0 thumping over the visiting Northlands Parkway Collegiate this afternoon in varsity girls' Zone 4 fastpitch action at Portage's Republic Park.

Kassidy Cunningham tossed five innings of scoreless baseball and Kailee Fraser knocked in three RBIs in the Saints' season opener.

The Saints plated three runs in the first and added five more in the third to jump ahead to an early 8-0 lead. Cunningham handled things from there, sitting down seven while only allowing a single base hit.

The girls are back at it Thursday when they travel to LaSalle to take on the Sanford Sabres.