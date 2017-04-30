Terriers open WCC with a win

A late North Stars surge wasn't enough to overpower a red-hot Terrier powerplay.

Chase Brakel and Mackenzie Dwyer each scored a pair of goals - three of which by way of the man-advantage - as the Portage Terriers opened their 2017 Western Canada Cup with a 5-3 victory over the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's Battlefords North Stars on the second day of the tournament this afternoon in Penticton, B.C.

"Our powerplay was very good, it was the difference in the game," said Blake Spiller, head coach/GM of the Portage Terriers. "Battlefords is a big, physical team - give our guys credit for playing through that physicality."

Battlefords' forward Ben Allen opened the games' scoring just past the five minute mark of the opening period - the Allen, Taxes native picked up the pick at the point and was allowed to walk in before firing a shot over the glove hand of Terrier netminder Kurtis Chapman to put the Stars up 1-0.

The Terriers pressed late in the period and were rewarded with several scoring opportunities including a partial break by Jeremey Leipsic that failed to register a shot on net and a lazar fired by Ty Barnstable that rattled off the crossbar.

The Terriers picked up things right where they left off to open the second stanza but took nearly 10 minutes before they had an answer for North Stars netminder Joel Gryzbowski.

Dwyer fired a shot on net from the blueline and Brakel managed to get some lumber on it and redirect the puck past Gryzbowski and put the Terriers on the board. The Terriers' powerplay took over from there as the dogs struck late in the second and added a pair in the early stages of the third to jump ahead 4-1.

Dwyer had a puck hit his foot and redirect into the Stars net, Brakel had a gift land on his stick in the slot after a shoot in took a funny bounce off of a stanchion and Dwyer added his second soon after, one-timing home a puck that took a funny hop off the boards behind the Battlefords' goal.

The North Stars struck back with a powerplay marker of their own before Keaton Holinaty tipped home a point shot that barely had enough gas to fully cross the goal line - goals just 1:13 apart - to pull within one of Portage with plenty of time left on the clock.

Chapman was forced to make a couple key saves in the final minute before Ty Enns added an empty netter to secure the Terrier win.

"Our focus was on today's game," added Spiller. "I thought we got good efforts from everyone. It was a big win to start off the tourney and now we'll focus on Game 2 against Chilliwack. - another physical and quick team."

Chapman picked up the victory in net for the Terriers with a 28 save performance while Gryzbowski picked up his second loss of the tournament despite the 28 save effort.

The Terrier powerplay converted at a 60 per cent success rate, finishing 3-for-5 on the night while the North Stars struck once on five chances.

The Terriers are back in action tomorrow night against the BCHL's Chilliwack Chiefs.