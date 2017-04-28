Southport recognizes 25 years of flight training

Southport celebrated its 25th anniversary of flight training earlier today with a morning ceremony that had Premier Brian Pallister on hand to deliver some kind words to the many people who braved the nippy morning temperatures.

Portage la Prairie Mayor Irvine Ferris and RM of Portage deputy Reeve Roy Tufford also spoke - recalling the community's growth over the last quarter-century and how important Southport is to both the city and the municipality

Spectators were treated with a surprise appearance from the Snowbirds - an air performance squadron that has become a Canadian icon - as they flew overhead many times for the excited crowd below.