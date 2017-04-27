Upgrades coming to BDO Centre

Some much needed repairs are coming to Portage la Prairie's BDO Centre.

Portage city council announced earlier this week that a tender has been awarded to Urecoat Inc. for replacement of roofing - with work set to begin next month.

"It's a great situation for us," said Centennial Community Club president Shane Moffatt. "(The roof) was the next big project we were going to have to tackle."

The arena roof has been leaking over the past few years with patchwork done to no avail. Winnipeg-based Urecoat Inc. bid $184,132.20 for the tender - coming in at more than 20K less than the next closest offer.

"It's going to be huge for the arena," added Moffatt. "The rink will keep going as usual, we want to make sure that the kids can still use it. We have programs running all summer and kids using the (facility) - that will continue as per usual."

The tender is for the supply and application of a polyurethane foam to the roof above the lobby and rink. $400,000 has been budgeted to complete the job - with half of that funded via the Canada 150 grant - after all is said and done the work is expected to cost the city approximately $80,000.

Moffatt also announced that the Centennial Community Club will spend an additional $24,000 to replace the natural gas units with electrical units and add heaters to the dressing rooms.

Urecoat Inc. is expected to have the job completed prior to July 1, 2017.